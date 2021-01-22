Driver ID'd In Fatal Single-Car Crash In Gloucester County

Authorities identified the driver killed during a single-car crash earlier this week.

New Jersey State Police confirmed that the driver of a Honda Fit sustained fatal injuries in Gloucester County.

The crash occurred at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate-295 southbound in Logan Township, according to Sgt. Lawrence Peele, a state police spokesman.

The driver was later identified as Gabriel D. Corino, 20, of Deptford.

Raised in Collingswood, Gabe moved to West Deptford with his family during his freshman year of high school. He was a 2018 graduate of West Deptford High School iwhere he played lacrosse.

Corino was a junior at Widener University, in Chester, Pennsylvania, studying Engineering, where he also played lacrosse, according to his obituary.

Details on Sunday visiting hours can be found by clicking here.

