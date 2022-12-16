Driver, 34, Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report

A 34-year-old man was killed after his vehicle swerved off a South Jersey road and hit a tree before dawn Friday, NJ Advance Media reports.

The fatal crash occurred near the 100 block of Laux Road in Gloucester County around 3:40 a.m., the outlet says citing Elk Township Police.

Jose Armando Villarreal, of Richmond, Texas, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses and those with information are asked to contact Elk Township Police Patrolman Christopher Calabrese at 856-881-6688.

