There was a crash with injuries on Interstate 295, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 on I-295 southbound South of Exit 22 near Route 642/Hessian Avenue in West Deptford Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Two right lanes of four lanes were closed, nj511.org reported.

New Jersey State Police said that the injuries were not serious.

