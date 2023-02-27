Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: NJ Sending Marching Band To 80th Anniversary Commemoration Of D-Day In France
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Chicken Waste Dumped On Route 55 During South Jersey Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A truckload of chicken waste was dumped on a South Jersey roadway during a crash, authorities said.

New Jersey State troopers responded at 8:55 a.m. to a reported motor vehicle crash on Route 55 northbound at milepost 59.4 in Deptford. 

Based on preliminary information, a dump truck spilled chicken waste products on the roadway and was involved in a collision with a Toyota passenger car. 

The roadway was closed for several hours for cleanup but has since been reopened, State Police said.

There were no injuries reported.

to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.