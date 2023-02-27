Chicken Waste Dumped On Route 55 During South Jersey Crash

A truckload of chicken waste was dumped on a South Jersey roadway during a crash, authorities said.

New Jersey State troopers responded at 8:55 a.m. to a reported motor vehicle crash on Route 55 northbound at milepost 59.4 in Deptford.

Based on preliminary information, a dump truck spilled chicken waste products on the roadway and was involved in a collision with a Toyota passenger car.

The roadway was closed for several hours for cleanup but has since been reopened, State Police said.

There were no injuries reported.

