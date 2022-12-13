Carbon Monoxide Kills Pair In Gloucester County: Report

Two people in South Jersey were found dead of what authorities believe was carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday, Dec. 13, NJ Advance Media reports.

The bodies were apparently found in a home on Monroe Street in Paulsboro.

An official cause of death awaits completion of an investigation by the medical examiner’s office, the outlet said, quoting Tom Gilbert, chief of detectives with the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

No further information was provided.

