Carbon Monoxide Kills Pair In Gloucester County: Report

Jon Craig
The bodies were apparently found in a home on Monroe Street in Paulsboro.
Two people in South Jersey were found dead of what authorities believe was carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday, Dec. 13, NJ Advance Media reports.

The bodies were apparently found in a home on Monroe Street in Paulsboro.

An official cause of death awaits completion of an investigation by the medical examiner’s office, the outlet said, quoting Tom Gilbert, chief of detectives with the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

No further information was provided.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

