Armed Juveniles Stealing Cars, Robbing Gas Stations In South Jersey, Police Warn

A group of juveniles from Wilmington, DE have carried out multiple robberies across Salem County, authorities warn.

Heightened criminal activity has been reported within the Carneys Point, Penns Grove, Deepwater, and Pennsville areas, police said on Facebook.

The juveniles have mostly been targeting gas stations, but they are also targeting area residents an attempt to steal their cars, Carneys Point police said These are believed to be the same juveniles that police have dealt with in the past, they said.

The youths "have been armed at times, and they are violent," police wrote.

The juvenile robbers have been as young as 12 years old and carry handguns, a Carneys Point police lieutenant told NJ Advance Media.

They are known to travel in groups of two to six people with sometimes more than one car, police said.

"During every encounter we have had with them, they do not stop, they flee to Delaware while driving erratically," Carneys Point police wrote in their public advisory.

"We are actively investigating all incidents with local agencies and multiple agencies in Delaware," the NJ police department wrote.

Police issued these tips for staying safe:

Lock your car doors,

DO NOT leave your key fobs in your car or valuables,

Check the surrounding area before you get in your car.

"We are asking residents to be vigilant and to report any suspicious vehicles that you may see in the area," Carneys Point police said.

For more details on the juvenile robbery ring, see this NJ.com article.

