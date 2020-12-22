Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Gloucester, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Gloucester, NJ

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
  • Montgomery
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

3-Alarm Fire Ravages Gloucester County Industrial Plant

by Nic Acosta & Cecilia Levine
Fire crews spent hours battling a three-alarm blaze at a Gloucester County industrial plant Monday night.
Fire crews spent hours battling a three-alarm blaze at a Gloucester County industrial plant Monday night. Photo Credit: Harrison Township Fire Department

Fire crews spent hours battling a three-alarm blaze at a Gloucester County industrial plant Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the 400 Eagle Ct. building in Pureland Industrial Park around 7:30 p.m, Harrison Township fire officials said on Facebook.

Firefighters opened the roof and, with help from Woolwich, Pennsville, and Reliance fire companies, cut four holes to help knock down the blaze.

One firefighter "became disoriented" sometime during the process, but was rescued and deemed OK a short time after, Harrison fire officials said.

The blaze was placed under control around 9:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause was under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Gloucester Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.