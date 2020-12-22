3-Alarm Fire Ravages Gloucester County Industrial Plant

Fire crews spent hours battling a three-alarm blaze at a Gloucester County industrial plant Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the 400 Eagle Ct. building in Pureland Industrial Park around 7:30 p.m, Harrison Township fire officials said on Facebook.

Firefighters opened the roof and, with help from Woolwich, Pennsville, and Reliance fire companies, cut four holes to help knock down the blaze.

One firefighter "became disoriented" sometime during the process, but was rescued and deemed OK a short time after, Harrison fire officials said.

The blaze was placed under control around 9:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause was under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

