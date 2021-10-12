22-Year-Old Driver Dies In Route 55 Crash

A 22-year-old man died after he lost control of his car and a crashed in Gloucester County, authorities said.

Zachary Hansen, of Commercial Township, was traveling north on State Highway 55 in Franklin Township early Dec. 10, when he veered off the side of the road near milepost 40.8, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.

Hansen's vehicle -- a Scion -- overturned struck a southbound side guardrail, ejecting him, Slota said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the accident.

