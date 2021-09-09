Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
2 Dead In South Jersey Dump Truck Crash

Valerie Musson
Gloucester Township Police
Gloucester Township Police Photo Credit: Gloucester Township Police via Facebook

Two people died after a vehicle slammed into a parked dump truck in South Jersey Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred near 343 Berlin Cross Keys Rd. in Sicklerville around 1:50 p.m., police said.

Investigating officers found that a vehicle had crashed into the dump truck, which had been parked on the side of the road.

Berlin Cross Keys Road was closed between Kearsley and Turnersville roads for several hours during the investigation and cleanup.

The victims’ identities were withheld pending notification of family.

The Gloucester Township Police Serious Crash Investigation Team (SCIT) and the Camden County Prosecutors Office's Crash Response Investigation Team (CRIT) are spearheading the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or use the GTPD Anonymous Tip Line at 856-842-5560.

