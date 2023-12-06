Police Capture Loose Pig In Deptford Township

A loose pig was reported near Tanyard Road and Brenner Drive.

"Through the use of de-escalation techniques and the latest technology, officers were finally able to apprehend the suspect," Deptford police joked on their Facebook page, where a video of the "arrest" was posted.

Police nicknamed the 4-year-old pig Albert Einstein. He was from the New Sharon section of the township, they said.

"Mr. Einswine was released on his own recognizance," the post said.

