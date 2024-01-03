Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Bike Lane In Washington Township

Quinel D. Harris, of Glassboro, was walking northbound on Greentree Road near Chapel Heights Road in Washington Township around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27 when he was hit by a northbound Chevy Silverado pickup as the vehicle was changing lanes, according to township police.

The bicycle lane at that location is between motor vehicle traffic lanes approaching the intersection with Chapel Heights Road and is painted green.

Harris was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he died of his injuries the next day, police said.

The driver of the pickup, Lifeng He, 55, of Sewell, was not injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been announced.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Christopher Tarasevich at CMTarasevich@pd.twp.washington.nj.us

