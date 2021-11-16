Contact Us
Support Surges For South Jersey Woman, 21, Killed In Box Truck Crash

Jon Craig
Gabrielle Martin
Gabrielle Martin Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Community support is growing for a 21-year-old killed in a tragic crash last week.

Gabrielle Martin of Glassboro died after getting trapped under a box truck in South Jersey, State Police said.

The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. near mile-marker 53.8 on Route 55 northbound in Mantua Township, Gloucester County, as previously reported by Daily Voice. 

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Tiffanie Taylor to cover funeral expenses. 

Taylor wrote: "She was Beautiful, she touched the lives of those around her. She leaves behind so many people who love her."

The page had raised $450 as of Tuesday afternoon. 

"Gabrielle dedicated her self to going to College and following her dreams," the page reads. "She only had a few more days before she Graduated."

"We are all devastated by this tragic loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service," the page said. 

To contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, click here. 

