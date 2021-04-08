South Jersey Motorcyclist, 35, Killed In Crash

A 35-year-old motorcyclist from Gloucester County was killed early Wednesday when his bike collided with a guardrail, authorities said.

James P. Tomlinson Jr., of Williamstown, was riding northbound on Jackson Road near its intersection with Whitehall Road when he crashed shortly before 1 a.m., according to Monroe Township police.

Tomlinson's rear brake locked causing him to lose control of the 2001 Yamaha motorcycle, which slid about 75 feet before striking a guardrail, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

