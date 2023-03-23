Driver Killed On I-295 Was New Dad, Co-workers Say

The man killed in a crash on Interstate 295 after his car became disabled was a new father, according to co-workers.

Giovanni Adames, 30, of Rahway, was northbound in Greenwich Township in Gloucester County near milepost 16.6 when he crashed with an unknown vehicle, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry.

On this GoFundMe page, co-workers at Loving Pets described Adames as a doting father who had another baby on the way.

Cathy Vesey of Cranbury, the page's organizer, wrote: "Gio was so excited to be a dad and proudly introduced his baby girl to all of us and was just as excited to welcome his new baby, that is on the way."

The initial collision left Adames’ vehicle disabled in the left center lane of I-295, Curry said. At 6:10 a.m., Tuesday, March 21 another car struck the rear of Adames’ car. Adames was killed and the other car's driver suffered serious injuries, Curry said.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing, he said.

To view or donate to Adames' GoFundMe, click here.

