23-Year-Old Driver Killed In South Jersey Collision With Pickup Truck

A 23-year-old driver was killed in a Gloucester County collision, authorities said.

The fatal crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Barnsboro Road , Mantua Township police said.

Witnesses reportedly saw a pickup truck passing in a no-passing zone before colliding with a car driven by Gino Giumarello of Mullica Hill, police said.

Giumarello, 23, was a graduate of Clearview Regional High School and the University of Maryland in College Park

Arriving police reportedly found Giumarello's significantly damage car in a field. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There was an outpouring of support on his father's Facebook page.

Police investigators found that the pickup truck, driven by a 17-year-old motorist who has not been identified by police, was allegedly trying to pass Giumarello's car as they drove on Barnsboro Road. Giumarello, apparently not noticing that the pickup was passing, attempted to make a left turn onto Heilig Road, police said. The vehicles reportedly collided.

Both the teenage driver of the pickup truck and his 17-year-old passenger were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges had been filed.

