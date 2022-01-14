Woman, Dog Rescued From Icy Waters In South Jersey: Developing

A woman and her dog were rescued from icy waters in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The rescue occurred before 11:30 a.m. Friday at Alcyon Lake in Pitman, Gloucester County, initial reports said.

The woman and dog had fallen through the ice but were successfully pulled out of the water, an unconfirmed report said.

Pitman police were not immediately available for comment.

