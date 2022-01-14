Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? NJ State Police Seek Help Finding SUV Drivers Who Assaulted Trucker On Turnpike
News

Woman, Dog Rescued From Icy Waters In South Jersey: Developing

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Pitman police
Pitman police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Pitman PD

A woman and her dog were rescued from icy waters in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The rescue occurred before 11:30 a.m. Friday at Alcyon Lake in Pitman, Gloucester County, initial reports said.

The woman and dog had fallen through the ice but were successfully pulled out of the water, an unconfirmed report said.

Pitman police were not immediately available for comment. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.