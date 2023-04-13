WINNERS: NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for Wednesday, April 12.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Gloucester County: ShopRite of Sewell, 382 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell; and,

Somerset County: Riverview Exxon, 1101 Easton Ave., Somerset.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, April 12, drawing were: 09, 36, 41, 44, and 59. The Red Power Ball number was 04. The Power Play was 2X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, April 12, drawing were: 16, 19, 32, 33 and 41. The Double Play Ball number was 19.

