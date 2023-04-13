Contact Us
WINNERS: NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K

Jon Craig
ShopRite of Sewell
ShopRite of Sewell Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for Wednesday, April 12.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Gloucester County: ShopRite of Sewell, 382 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell; and,
  • Somerset County: Riverview Exxon, 1101 Easton Ave., Somerset.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, April 12, drawing were: 09, 36, 41, 44, and 59. The Red Power Ball number was 04. The Power Play was 2X. 

The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, April 12, drawing were: 16, 19, 32, 33 and 41. The Double Play Ball number was 19.

