WINNER: Mega Millions Ticket Worth $10K Sold At Wawa

Wawa
Wawa Photo Credit: Google Maps

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, July 15 drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball.

The prize is worth $10,000. 

That winning ticket was purchased at Wawa #499, 388 Greentree Road, Sewell in Gloucester County.

The winning numbers for the Friday, July 15, drawing were: 08, 20, 26, 53 and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 15, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 05.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $530 million.

