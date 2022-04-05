WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Worth $476K Sold In South Jersey

One lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the latest Jersey Cash 5 jackpot, state officials said

The prize from the Monday, April 4 drawing was worth $476,332.

The winning numbers were: 03, 19, 29, 40, and 41 and the XTRA number was: 04.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

The winning ticket was sold at Trader's Lane Variety, E. 1951 N. Black Horse Pike, Williamstown in Gloucester County.

