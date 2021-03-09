Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Teacup Yorkie Selling Scam Costs NJ, NY Victims Thousands, Here’s How To Protect Yourself
WANTED: Fugitive Sought In South Jersey Murder, 4 New Mexico Killings Spotted In Camden

Jon Craig
Sean Lannon, a native of South Jersey, is wanted for questioning about a homicide in Gloucester County on Monday. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Sean Lannon, a native of South Jersey, is wanted for questioning about a homicide in Gloucester County on Monday. He is considered armed and dangerous. Photo Credit: Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office

A 47-year-old man from New Mexico, who is a suspect in a murder in South Jersey, is a wanted fugitive, authorities said on Tuesday.

Sean Lannon of Grants, New Mexico, was identified as a "person of interest in a quadruple homicide" in that state, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Three of those murder victims went missing in January. Their bodies were found on Friday in a parked car at the Albuquerque airport, news reports said. 

Lannon, considered armed and dangerous, is wanted for questioning in a separate killing in East Greenwich Township on Monday, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said. Lannon, originally from the East Greenwich area, knew the man killed on Monday who has not been identified, according to a prosecutor’s office spokesman.

"Please do not approach suspect if located," the prosecutor warned.

Lannon is described in a wanted poster as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140-165 pounds, bald with blue eyes. He may be driving a blue, 2018 Honda CR-V with New Jersey license plates: U71JXG.

Lannon was last seen about 3 p.m. on Monday near the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Sean Lannon’s whereabouts is urged to contact prosecutor’s office Sgt. John Petroski at 856-498-6238 or jpetroski@co.gloucester.nj.us. Anonymous tips may be sent to tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.

Details about the New Mexico killings was not included in the Gloucester prosecutor’s press statement but reported by several news outlets, including NJ Advance Media. 

Foul smells led police to four bodies in a parked vehicle at an Albuquerque airport on Friday, according to news reports, which identified the victims as Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60. Three of the victims were reported missing out of Grants, New Mexico, in January.

Last month, police in Grants said that Jennifer Lannon and Mata were wanted for questioning in Miller’s disappearance. And on Feb. 26, police said Daniel Lemos, 45, also was wanted for questioning in the disappearances of Jennifer Lannon, Miller and Mata. Lemos was described as armed and dangerous.

