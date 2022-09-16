Visitor Charged With Scrawling Racist Slur On Rowan University Dorm Door

The person who wrote a racial slur on the dorm room door of a black student at Rowan University has been charged and banned from campus, officials said.

In this message to the university, Rowan President Ali A. Houshmand said investigators identified two people involved in the incident at Holly Pointe Commons. They were visitors, not Rowan students, he said.

The person who wrote the slur was charged after an investigation by Rowan police and the state Attorney General’s Office bias crime unit, Houshmand said. Security cameras helped authorities identify the suspects.

Authorities were working to identify a third person involved in the incident, he said.

The individual charged will have his case adjudicated in Glassboro Municipal Court. Both identified individuals have been banned from campus, and action will be taken against the third when identified, he said.

Additionally, the Rowan student who granted access to these visitors also will be held accountable, he said.

“While this attack may have seemed trivial to the perpetrators involved, such serious actions can have long-term consequences on people’s lives,” Houshmand wrote.

A student found the slur when she returned to her dorm in Holly Pointe Commons Saturday after being nearby talking to friends, according to earlier reports.

“This reprehensible incident should serve as a reminder that students are responsible for their guests and for each other," Houshmand said.

