UPDATE: South Jersey Fugitive Wanted In Five Killings Captured In Missouri

A 47-year-old man from New Mexico wanted in five killings and recently spotted in South Jersey was captured by police in Missouri, authorities said.

Sean Lannon was arrested Wednesday morning in St. Louis, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

Lannon was most recently wanted for the killing of a 66-year-old acquaintance earlier this week in East Greenwich Township (Gloucester County).

He was previously identified as a "person of interest in a quadruple homicide" in New Mexico, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. One of those victims include Lannon's ex-wife, who went missing in January.

In New Jersey, Lannon is accused of breaking into Michael Dabkowski’s home on Myrtle Avenue in Mickleton, East Greenwich Township, and hitting him in the head repeatedly with a blunt object, according to an affidavit filed in support of the murder charge.

Police responded to Dabkowski’s home Monday evening for a well-being check and found him in a laundry room, authorities said. Lannon and Dabkowski had known one another, investigators said.

Lannon was driving the blue Honda CR-V with NJ license plates that he allegedly stole from Dabkowski when he was arrested on Wednesday in Missouri, authorities said.

In addition to murder, he was charged with burglary, robbery and theft in the Gloucester County case.

A witness told Gloucester County investigators that Lannon confessed in a phone call that he murdered his wife and her boyfriends in New Mexico and then killed Dabkowski in New Jersey, according to the affidavit. Lannon reportedly told the credible witness that he is extremely sorry for all the things he has done, authorities said.

In New Mexico, all four bodies were found on Friday in a parked car at the Albuquerque airport, news reports said. Foul smells led police to four bodies in a parked vehicle at an Albuquerque airport on Friday, according to news reports, which identified the victims as Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60. Three of the victims were reported missing out of Grants, New Mexico, in January.

Sean and Jennifer Lannon previously lived in South Jersey and were divorced in 2019, according to public records.

Last month, police in Grants said that Jennifer Lannon and Mata were wanted for questioning in Miller’s disappearance. And on Feb. 26, police said Daniel Lemos, 45, also was wanted for questioning in the disappearances of Jennifer Lannon, Miller and Mata. Lemos was described as armed and dangerous.

Prior to his arrest, Lannon was last seen about 3 p.m. on Monday near the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden.

