'Terminate Hate': Schwarzenegger Shares Messages For Anti-Semites During NJ Trip

Cecilia Levine
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks at Stockton University.
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks at Stockton University. Photo Credit: Stockton University

Arnold Schwarzenegger knows a thing or two about strength: It takes resistance.

The former California governor, bodybuilder and actor shared a special message about anti-Semitism during a trip to New Jersey's Stockton University on Monday, March 6, the school announced on its website.

“Your muscles only grow from resistance. It wasn’t easy. It was uncomfortable. Your mind and character are no different than your body and muscles,” Schwarzenegger told a crowd of more than 600 students, faculty and Holocaust survivors.

“It is easier to hate than it is to learn. Easier isn’t better."

The "Kindergarten Cop" star met with local Holocaust survivors and their families to learn about the internationally recognized Sara & Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center on campus, which preserves and shares the history of the Holocaust and life stories of South Jersey survivors. 

Born in Austria two years after World War II, Schwarzenegger has been outspoken about fighting antisemitism, last September having toured Auschwitz, Stockton's press website reads.

“How do we stop this from happening again? After a visit to Auschwitz, you will never question why ‘never again’ is a valid cry of the people who fight to prevent another Holocaust," he said.

Click here for more on Schwarzenegger's visit from Stockton University.

