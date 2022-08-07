Suspected Drunk Driver Strikes, Kills Motorist Fixing Tire In South Jersey: NJSP

A motorist fixing a tire was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver, authorities said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the victim was driving northbound on Route 55 near milepost 43.6 in Franklin Township in Gloucester County around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7 when his vehicle had a “tire malfunction” and he stopped to fix it, said Trooper Brandi Slota, a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.

Brian Caldwell, 48, of Cape May, was driving a pickup truck northbound on Route 55 when he “failed to maintain a single lane of travel” and struck the rear of the stopped car and the driver, who was outside of the vehicle, Slota said.

Caldwell was charged with driving under the influence and death by auto, police said.

Caldwell was being held in Salem County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

The victim's name had not been released pending notification of next of kin.

