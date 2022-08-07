Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
News

Suspected Drunk Driver Strikes, Kills Motorist Fixing Tire In South Jersey: NJSP

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A motorist fixing a tire was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver, authorities said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the victim was driving northbound on Route 55 near milepost 43.6 in Franklin Township in Gloucester County around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7 when his vehicle had a “tire malfunction” and he stopped to fix it, said Trooper Brandi Slota, a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.

Brian Caldwell, 48, of Cape May, was driving a pickup truck northbound on Route 55 when he “failed to maintain a single lane of travel” and struck the rear of the stopped car and the driver, who was outside of the vehicle, Slota said.

Caldwell was charged with driving under the influence and death by auto, police said.

Caldwell was being held in Salem County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing. 

The victim's name had not been released pending notification of next of kin.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.