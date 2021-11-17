Support Surges For Families Of South Jersey Boaters Presumed Drowned

Community support is growing for the Deptford families of two boaters who have been missing since their boat capsized last weekend on the Delaware River.

Brian Palangi, 26, and Joseph McLaughlin, 24, were out on a boat with a friend when it capsized in West Deptford Saturday. The friend was rescued by bystanders, but McLaughlin and Palangi's bodies had yet to be recovered as of Wednesday.

Two GoFundMe pages were launched to help their families.

"Joey is somebody who loves to ride anything with a motor, squeeze every drop out of life, and most of all, he’s somebody who loves nothing more than his Mother and Father," Nicole Rosenzweig writes on McLaughlin's campaign.

"Family is something he takes very serious; his brother and sister share an unconditional love for their brother that only comes from the kind of relationship you develop through years of loving memories, hardships, and living with someone for their entire life. J

"Joey is not only an amazing sibling, he is also the best son, co-worker, and friend to so many of us. He has had such a positive influence on everyone he has touched in his life. Joey strives everyday to find a balance between taking care of his loved ones and living his life to the fullest."

Palangi is being honored as "an amazing father, son, friend, teammate, and colleague who brought smiles to everyone who knew him."

He graduated from Rutgers University- Camden with his Bachelor's Degree in Health Sciences, the page says. He also spent two years at Rutgers University- Camden playing for the Men's Soccer Team, and served as the team's captain during the 2018 season.

"Anybody who knew Brian, knows that the people that he cared about the most were his family including his daughter Mia (who turns 9 years old in December)," Camren wrote.

As of Wednesday evening, more than 10,000 has been raised for McLaughlin's page. More than $20,000 has been raised for Palangi's page.

