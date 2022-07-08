State Police ID Philadelphia Man Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver While Fixing Tire In NJ

A 40-year-old motorist from Philadelphia was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while fixing a tire in South Jersey, authorities said.

Wayne Doharty was killed around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 7 in Gloucester County, New Jersey State Police said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Doharty was driving northbound on Route 55 near milepost 43.6 in Franklin Township when his vehicle had a “tire malfunction” and he stopped to fix it, said Trooper Brandi Slota, a State Police spokeswoman.

Brian Caldwell, 48, of Cape May, was driving a pickup truck northbound on Route 55 when he “failed to maintain a single lane of travel” and struck the rear of the stopped car and Doharty, who was outside of the vehicle, Slota said.

Caldwell was charged with driving under the influence and death by auto, police said.

Caldwell was being held in Salem County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

