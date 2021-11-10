Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice
News

State Police ID Driver, 21, Trapped Under Truck, Killed In South Jersey Crash

Jon Craig
West Deptford police
West Deptford police Photo Credit: Facebook/ West Deptford PD

A 21-year-old motorist died after getting trapped under a box truck in South Jersey, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. near mile-marker 53.8 on Route 55 northbound in Mantua Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey State Police said.

The driver reportedly was pinned, there was fire and a heavy wrecker was called, reports said.

She was identified as Gabrielle Martin of Glassboro, according to NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota. 

