Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

South Jersey Volunteer Firefighters Suspended, Credentials In Question

Cecilia Levine
Woodbury Fire Department
Woodbury Fire Department Photo Credit: Woodbury Fire Department Facebook

A group of volunteer firefighters in one South Jersey town are temporarily banned from responding to calls as officials are questioning their credentials.

Woodbury (Gloucester County) Mayor Peg Sickel notified residents that the firefighters were suspended until further notice, 6abc reports.

"I have been requesting the credentials for the volunteer members in order to ascertain whether or not these individuals qualify under the current city ordinances," she wrote in a letter obtained by the outlet.

In the meantime, paid firefighters and firefighters from surrounding agencies will be responding to calls, she said.

Click here for more from 6abc.

Serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

