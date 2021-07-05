South Jersey Volunteer Firefighters Suspended, Credentials In Question

A group of volunteer firefighters in one South Jersey town are temporarily banned from responding to calls as officials are questioning their credentials.

Woodbury (Gloucester County) Mayor Peg Sickel notified residents that the firefighters were suspended until further notice, 6abc reports.

"I have been requesting the credentials for the volunteer members in order to ascertain whether or not these individuals qualify under the current city ordinances," she wrote in a letter obtained by the outlet.

In the meantime, paid firefighters and firefighters from surrounding agencies will be responding to calls, she said.

