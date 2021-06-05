South Jersey University's $1,000 Vaccine Incentive Takes Sting Out Of COVID-Era Tuition

If you'e a student at Rowan University, it's your lucky day.

Not only can you get a COVID-19 shot, but the university in South Jersey is offering full-time students $500 for proof of the vaccination, and another $500 for every vaccinated student who lives on campus.

Rowan University President Ali A. Houshmand announced the new incentive on Thursday.

“Rowan University is committed to assisting Gov. Murphy and the state of New Jersey in achieving the goal of fully vaccinating 70% of adults,” Houshmand said. “We are equally committed to ensuring that our students, employees and neighbors are safe.”

Full-time students who show proof of vaccination before Aug. 7 will receive a $500 credit to their fall 2021 course registration bill. Students who live on campus will receive another $500 credit to their housing bill, according to Housemand.

A message from Rowan University President Ali A. Houshmand Rowan University

The incentive program will credit all students who already have been vaccinated. Part-time students will receive a prorated credit based on the number of courses they take next fall.

Students who legally opt out of vaccination must undergo weekly COVID testing and other students, such as athletes, may be required to get tested, even if vaccinated.

The university also has asked employees to commit to vaccination and is devising incentives for them “in compliance with union regulations,” Houshmand added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.