Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
South Jersey Police Seek Hit-Run Driver Who Injured 13-Year-Old Bicyclist

Jon Craig
A 13-year-old bicyclist was injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.
Police in Gloucester County seek the public's help locating a hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck a teenage bicyclist, authorities said.

"We are investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash from last evening on Ganttown Road," Washington Township police said on their Facebook page.

The 13-year-old bicycle rider, who police did not identify, suffered non-life threatening injuries, they said.

Township police posted a photo of the damaged bike (shown above) which has a bent front wheel.

The teenager and a dark-colored SUV were reportedly traveling west about 10 p.m., near Washington Township High School, when the bike was struck, police said.

The driver did not stop, police said. The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment, they said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to call the police department's Traffic Safety Office at 856-589-6694 or email Sapinnelli@pd@twp.Washington.nj.us

