South Jersey Man Struck By 2 Cars Dies

A 45-year-old pedestrian was killed when he tried to cross a busy five-lane highway in South Jersey, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Friday at 8:29 p.m, in the 700 block of Mullica Hill Road (Route 322), according to Harrison Township police.

John M. Johnston of Paulsboro attempted to cross Mullica Hill Road where there are three eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes, Harrison police said.

Johnston was then struck by a 2008 Toyota Rav-4 that was traveling in the leftmost eastbound lane and was being operated by a 22-year-old male resident of Voorhees.

The impact caused Johnston to be knocked into the center eastbound lane where he was struck by a second vehicle, a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo that was being operated by a 20-year-old resident of Estell Manor.

Johnston succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Neither of the drivers exhibited any signs of intoxication and both remained on scene and were fully cooperative with investigating officers, they said.

There are no charges pending at this time; however, the crash remains under investigation with Sergeant Kurt Pflugfelder being the lead investigator.

Assisting on scene were the Mantua and Glassboro Police Departments, the New Jersey State Police, the Harmony Fire Company, Gloucester County EMS, Inspira Paramedics and the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The road was closed from the time of the crash until 10:19 pm.

