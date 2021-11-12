South Jersey Man Stabs Wife, Shoots Self In Murder-Suicide, Prosecutor Says

A married couple was found dead in South Jersey in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said.

Franklin Township police in Gloucester County responded at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday on a report of a man who died by suicide.

Patrol officers found John Kolonich, 46, dead inside his vehicle along Franklinville-Williamstown Road in Franklinville.

Kolonich apparently died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor.

Police were told that Kolonich’s wife, Melissa, 42, was dead from stab wounds inside their nearby home on Florawood Court in Franklin, the prosecutor’s office said.

An investigation “determined that Melissa Kolonich was murdered by John Kolonich," the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. “At a time after the murder, John Kolonich departed their residence in his vehicle, and, traveling southbound on Franklinville-Williamstown Road, left the roadway, crashing into the backyard of the Sandra Way residence.”

