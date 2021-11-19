South Jersey Man Found Guilty Of Manslaughter But Not Murder In Deadly Robbery: Report

A 52-year-old South Jersey man was found guilty of reckless manslaughter but not murder in a deadly 2017 robbery, NJ Advance Media reports.

A jury on Friday found Larry A. Bohrer, 52, of Pittsgrove Township, guilty of aggravated manslaughter in the March 13, 2017 death of Michael A. Fazzio, the outlet said.

His co-defendant, Thomas J. Bergholz, 37, of Franklinville, in 2019 pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in 2019 and agreed to testify against Bohrer, NJ Advance Media says.

Fazzio was found dead by his father on March 13, 2017, authorities in Gloucester County previously said.

His hands and feet were bound with duct tape his body was wrapped with blankets in his Elk Township home.

An autopsy determined that Fazzio’s cause of death was positional and mechanical asphyxiation and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Bergholz and Bohrer, who were both acquaintances of Fazzio, were arrested and charged with felony murder and other related offenses.

The Crime Scene Unit collected and processed numerous pieces of evidence including a pair of work gloves that were found to have the victim’s blood on them.

Sentencing was scheduled for early 2022.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.