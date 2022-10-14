Soccer Player From South Jersey Found Dead In Pennsylvania College Dormitory: Report

A 21-year-old college soccer player from South Jersey was found dead in his Pennsylvania dormitory room, Courier Post reports.

Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, a 2020 graduate of Bishop Eustace Preparatory School in Pennsauken Township, Gloucester County, was found unresponsive in his York College of Pennsylvania dorm room on Sat., Oct. 8, the outlet said, quoting the dean of student development and campus life, Richard Satterlee,

Ruehlicke, of Harrison Township, was a junior sports management and finance major and had maintained a 4.0 GPA, the outlet said.

Autopsy results are pending but did not appear suspicious, according to the report, which also cites York County Coroner Pamela L. Gay.

“Our community is saddened to share the news of the passing of Andrew 'Drew' Ruehlicke from the Class of 2020,” wrote Bishop Eustace in a touching tribute following Ruehlicke’s death.

“May our Heavenly Father bring them His peace, comfort, and light, as well as the hope of the resurrection.”

Click here for the complete story by Courier Post.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.