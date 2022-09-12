Contact Us
News

Shooting Investigated During House Party Near Rowan University

Jon Craig
Glassboro police
Glassboro police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Glassboro PD

A large house party turned rowdier when shots rang out near the Rowan University campus, authorities said.

Glassboro police already were at the scene of an off-campus house party on Georgetown Road — trying to clear crowds from the street — on Sunday when gunfire was heard at about 2 a.m.

Police said the shots were fired near Dickinson and Pennsylvania roads, but that no one had been hurt or showed up at area hospitals.

This area was secured as a crime scene and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Crime Scene Unit responded to assist with the investigation. 

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information, please contact Det. Aitken at 856-881-1501, ext. 88161. Additionally, ANONYMOUS tips can be provided by texting "GLASSPD" and your tip to 847411 (tip411).

