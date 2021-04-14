Prom Is On But Dancing May Be Cancelled For This New Jersey High School

Area high schools are planning for graduations and proms -- but COVID-19 still poses some problems, administrators say.

If an in-person prom goes ahead at Clearview Regional High School in Gloucester Township, for instance, dancing will not be allowed, according to Principal Keith Brooks.

Clearview's Class of 2021 was told dancing may be prohibited during prom next month due to COVID-19 restrictions, NJ Advance Media reports.

“The letter was sent in an effort to be fully transparent about the requirements that will define the setting for the prom,” Clearview Regional Schools Superintendent John Horchak told the outlet.

“We are hopeful that the Department of Health regulations will be relaxed by the prom date."

New Jersey's limit on outdoor gatherings remains 200, and the senior class has nearly 400 students.

Gov. Phil Murphy said on Monday that state official were expected to update guidance on graduations, proms and other outdoor gatherings, and would likely increase limits on capacity.

If the limits are not increased to at least 375, Clearview's outdoor prom might be canceled, Brook apparently said in a letter.

