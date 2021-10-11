Philadelphia Man, 23, Fatally Shot Stepfather In Head, South Jersey Authorities Say

A 23-year-old man from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his stepfather in South Jersey, authorities said.

Woolwich Township police responded to a 9-1-1 call about a shooting on Cottonwood Road in Woolwich at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police found Dennis McKenzie, 43, dead at his residence, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Gloucester police and prosecutor’s detectives investigated and arrested Christian Smith, 23, at the scene of the shooting, they said.

Smith was charged with murder and several weapons offenses, they said.

An autopsy reportedly concluded that McKenzie died of gunshot wounds to the head and back, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Smith was being held at Salem County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

No other details about the alleged homicide, including a possible motive in the shooting, have been released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.