An overturned tractor-trailer and a downed pole closed Route 322 in Gloucester County Tuesday afternoon.

Route 322 westbound is closed from West of CR-671/Oak Grove Road to East of CR-669 and Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township until further notice, according to 511nj.org.

Closed due to overturned tractor trailer in #WoolwichTwp on US-322 WB between Locke Avenue/Oak Grove Rd/CR-671 and Stone Meetinghouse Rd / Berkley Rd #traffic https://t.co/BtegSRlPfO — TTWN Philadelphia (@TotalTrafficPHL) July 20, 2021

There was one minor injury, initial reports say.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for details.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.