Officer Shot, Suspect Dead In Police Shooting: Reports

A police officer was injured and a suspect shot dead in a shootout on Friday afternoon in South Jersey, March 10, according to multiple reports.

Early reports indicate that the shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on Doman Drive in Deptford Township.

CBS News quoted sources saying the officer involved in the shooting was in surgery at Cooper University Hospital. The extent of the officer's injuries was unknown.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says the situation is contained and there is no threat to the public.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is now handling the investigation.

Detectives were at two different locations -- Doman Avenue and Delsea Drive and Central Avenue and Delsea Drive, CBS said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.