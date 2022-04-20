Contact Us
NJ Police Chief Charged In Domestic Violence Incident Placed On Paid Leave: Report

Jon Craig
Police Chief Joshua Moline
Police Chief Joshua Moline Photo Credit: Woodbury Heights Police Department

A police chief in Glouchester County charged in a domestic violence incident has been placed on paid leave, NJ Advance Media reported.

Woodbury Heights Chief Joshua M. Moline was charged on Monday, April 18 with simple assault in connection with a March 19 incident in Woolwich Township, in which he reportedly injured an unidentified victim's neck while off-duty, the outlet says.

No other details were released. Moline is due in municipal court on May 26.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

