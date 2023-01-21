NJ Goodwill Store In Need After Devastating Fire

A Goodwill store in South Jersey hopes to rebuild its entire inventory of clothing and other donated items after a devastating fire on Saturday.

The store at 475 Hurfville-Cross Keys Road in Washington Township has been shuttered since the 4 a.m. fire caused extensive smoke damage, NJ Advance Media reported. All of the inventory had to be tossed, the outlet said.

A trailer will open at the store location beginning Tuesday to collect donations.

After that, donations can be made daily through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and again on Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

