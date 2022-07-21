Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: President Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19
News

Motorist Killed On I-295 When Tractor-Trailer's Tire Malfunctions: NJSP

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Allison Dephillipo
Allison Dephillipo Photo Credit: Facebook/ Allison Joy Dephillipo

A 27-year-old woman from Gloucester County was killed when her car collided with a tractor-trailer whose tire malfunctioned on Interstate 295, authorities said.

Allison Dephillipo, of Gibbstown, was driving a Nissan Versa southbound in West Deptford Township at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, when the Nissan struck the rear of the truck, according to New Jersey State Police.

The Volvo tractor-trailer had “experienced a tire malfunction” prior to the crash and was continuing southbound when the collision occurred, police said.

Dephillipo sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of I-295 were shut down for about six hours causing major traffic jams.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.