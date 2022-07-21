Motorist Killed On I-295 When Tractor-Trailer's Tire Malfunctions: NJSP

A 27-year-old woman from Gloucester County was killed when her car collided with a tractor-trailer whose tire malfunctioned on Interstate 295, authorities said.

Allison Dephillipo, of Gibbstown, was driving a Nissan Versa southbound in West Deptford Township at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, when the Nissan struck the rear of the truck, according to New Jersey State Police.

The Volvo tractor-trailer had “experienced a tire malfunction” prior to the crash and was continuing southbound when the collision occurred, police said.

Dephillipo sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of I-295 were shut down for about six hours causing major traffic jams.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.