Gym Teacher, Coach Battles Cancer In Gloucester County

A Gloucester County coach and gym teacher is battling stage 3 colon cancer — but not without community support.

LaKesha Bryant, who teaches health and physical education at the Gloucester Institute of Technology, was diagnosed on Feb. 7, according to this GoFundMe page.

The 42-year-old teacher lives in Clayton.

Follow health and PE teacher Jason Ruczynski organized the GoFundMe, writing: "If you know Kesha, you know she is a hard worker, independent, and strong woman. She is the most genuine and kind-hearted person you could ever meet. Her smile brightens any room. . . .Her students mean the world to her."

"The last thing she needs to worry about is her financial situation," the page says. "Let’s put her in a place where she can focus on her health."

