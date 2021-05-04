Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
News

Grand Jury Indicts South Jersey Man In His Wife's Beating Death

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Stanley C. Wilson
Stanley C. Wilson Photo Credit: Salem County Correctional Facility

A grand jury has indicted a 78-year-old South Jersey man on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the September beating death of his wife, according to news reports.

Stanley C. Wilson, of Glassboro, is accused of murdering 76-year-old Sarah Wilson after an apparent argument at the couple’s Somerset Road home on Sept. 30, NJ.com reports.

Wilson allegedly punched and choked his wife during a quarrel that began in the afternoon and continued that evening when Wilson began drinking, the news outlet reports citing prosecuters.

Wilson then reportedly pushed his wife into a lamp while they were watching TV, the outlet says.

He then left the house and returned later to find his wife still on the floor, the outlet reports. 

He continued drinking and woke up the next day to find his wife "cold to the touch," and assumed she was dead, prosecutors told NJ.com.

A family friend called 911 after he described the fight with his wife and allegedly said he may have killed her, the outlet says.

Sarah Wilson's cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Superior Court Judge Michael Silvanio ordered him held in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending trial.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Gloucester Daily Voice!

Serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.