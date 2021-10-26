Contact Us
News

Fugitive Sought In Fatal South Jersey Shooting, Alleged Desecration, Prosecutor Says

Brandon Dennis
Brandon Dennis Photo Credit: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities seek the public's help locating a 29-year-old fugitive wanted in the fatal shooting of a South Jersey man.

Brandon Dennis of Southeast Boulevard in Vineland is wanted on numerous charges including murder, desecration, aggravated assault, terrorist threats and several weapons offenses, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

On Saturday, Millville police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office investigated the shooting death of Patrick Trotter, 32, of Penns Grove, on the 500 block of West Main Street in the City of Millville, the prosecutor said.

Authorities did not release any more details about the alleged crimes.

Anyone with information on the case or Dennis’ whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Shipley of the Millville Police Department at 856-825-7010 or Detective

Martinez of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-453-0486.

Anonymous tips also can be shared with the Prosecutor’s Office by visiting CCPO.TIPS from any computer, tablet or smartphone.

