Gloucester Daily Voice
First Responders Called To Serious South Jersey Crash

Jon Craig
Bridgeton Pike at Monroe Avenue
Bridgeton Pike at Monroe Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police, firefighters and EMS crews responded to a serious crash along Route 45 in South Jersey, authorities said. 

The crash occurred about 9 a.m. Thursday at Bridgeton Pike (Route 45) and  Monroe Avenue in Mantua Township, Gloucester County, according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said that at least two people were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

The roadway was partially closed for an investigation, reports said. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

