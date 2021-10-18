Fire Victim 'Jumped Out Window' In South Jersey Blaze, Reports say

"All hands" were called to a house fire in South Jersey, authorities said.

The fire was initially reported about 9:20 a.m. Monday and involved at least one victim. It was not immediately clear how serious the Gloucester County fire victim's injuries were.

The fire reportedly broke out at 228 Queen St|, in Woodbury. Arriving first responders reportedly found a man on the ground out front who had jumped out a window, according to an unconfirmed report.

By 9:36 a.m., reports said, the fire had been knocked down.

No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.