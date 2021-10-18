Contact Us
Fire Victim 'Jumped Out Window' In South Jersey Blaze, Reports say

Jon Craig
Queen Street in Woodbury
Queen Street in Woodbury Photo Credit: Google Maps

"All hands" were called to a house fire in South Jersey, authorities said.

The fire was initially reported about 9:20 a.m.  Monday and involved at least one victim. It was not immediately clear how serious the Gloucester County fire victim's injuries were.

The fire reportedly broke out at 228 Queen St|, in Woodbury. Arriving first responders reportedly found a man on the ground out front who had  jumped out a window, according to an unconfirmed report.

By 9:36 a.m., reports said, the fire had been knocked down.

 No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

