Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Facebook Marketplace Seller Robbed At Gunpoint In South Jersey: Police

Jon Craig
Glassboro police
Glassboro police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Glassboro PD

A South Jersey resident selling a laptop computer using social media was robbed at gunpoint, authorities said.

At 9:06 p.m. Tuesday, Gloucester County Communications received a 911 call from a Glassboro resident who reported that he had just been robbed at gunpoint.

The caller relayed to police dispatch that he had been communicating with someone through Facebook Marketplace to sell them an Apple iPad, Glassboro police said.

Once the caller and suspect met in person, the suspect briefly inspected the iPad, produced a black handgun and threatened the victim before running away with the iPad, police said.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin, light-skinned black male. He was wearing a dark jacket with a lighter hooded sweatshirt and black mask.

Glassboro Police, along with Harrison Township Police, responded to a residence on Stoneham Drive and began investigating. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Glassboro Police Investigator Andrew Roberts at 856-881-1501 ext. 88180. 

Anonymous tips also can be submitted by texting GLASSPD and your tip info to 847411 (TIP411).

Police reminded residents that anyone using Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist or any other type of social media to arrange business transactions is encouraged to use the department's Safe Exchange Space. It is monitored by surveillance cameras in a well-lit area in the parking lot. The area in the parking lot is marked with green painted lines directly behind the Glassboro Code Enforcement Building at 10 Poplar St.

