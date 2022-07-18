Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Uber To Pay Millions For Penalizing Riders With Disabilities, Federal Authorities Announce
News

Driver, 47, Killed In South Jersey Crash: NJSP

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A 47-year-old man from South Jersey was killed in a crash, authorities said.

Javier Sanchez, of Pittsgrove Township, Salem County, was driving a Ford Explorer south on Route 55 in Franklin Township, Gloucester County at 1:04 a.m. Friday, July 15, New Jersey State Police said. 

His SUV left the roadway to the right side and struck a guardrail, Trooper Charles Marchan, a State Police spokesman, said. 

Sanchez suffered fatal injuries, he said.

The crash remains under investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.