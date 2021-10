If your children are up for a spooky surprise this Halloween season, come visit the lobby of this South Jersey police station.

K-9 Officer Stanley and his partner, K-9 Strawng have decided to guard the West Deptford Police Department lobby in Gloucester County.

The dynamic duo also plans to make their way over to the Spookypalooza "Trunk or Treat" event Friday night starting at 5 p.m. at Riverwinds.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.